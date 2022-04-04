Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $762.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

