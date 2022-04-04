Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

