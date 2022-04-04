American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.21. American National Group has a 52-week low of $108.07 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at $54,822,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,631,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at $28,109,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 111,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at $11,688,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

