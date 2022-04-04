Chardan Capital Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $37.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $154,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

