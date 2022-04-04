StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.