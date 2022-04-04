Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMED. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of AMED opened at $173.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Amedisys by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

