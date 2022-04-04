StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

