StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AMRX opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.88.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
