Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $51.76.
About Man Wah (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Man Wah (MAWHY)
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.