Barclays Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 9,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 8,800 ($115.27) to GBX 9,100 ($119.20) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.98) to GBX 7,460 ($97.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.51).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,010 ($78.73) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,929.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,008.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1,335.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.