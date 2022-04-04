Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.10.

Nutrien stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

