Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

TECK stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

