Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$163.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.31.

NYSE:BMO opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

