Morgan Stanley Trims UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price to $41.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

