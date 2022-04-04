Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,242,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

