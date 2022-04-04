Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $49.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.