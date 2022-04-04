World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.31.
In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
