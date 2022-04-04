World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.31.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

