Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 124,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

