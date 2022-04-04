Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.
Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 124,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
