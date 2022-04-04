Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,378,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

