Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet raised Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. Xencor has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $45.37.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,587,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,469,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

