Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.55.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,989,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.