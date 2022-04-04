Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xperi has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,698,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.