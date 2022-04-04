Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

WERN opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

