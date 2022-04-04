monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.07.

monday.com stock opened at $165.39 on Friday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $113.05 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,525,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

