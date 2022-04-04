Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

SANM opened at $40.81 on Friday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $28,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after buying an additional 197,253 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

