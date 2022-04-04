Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

