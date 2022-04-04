Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $115.64 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.