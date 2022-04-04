LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

