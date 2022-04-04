Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.70 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

