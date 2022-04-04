Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Alico has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alico will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

