StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.35.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.