StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a PE ratio of 198.44 and a beta of 1.45. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $294,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.