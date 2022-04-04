Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

