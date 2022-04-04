StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

