Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGTC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AGTC opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

