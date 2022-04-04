Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.