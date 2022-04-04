Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
