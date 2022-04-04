Head-To-Head Comparison: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) vs. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpine Income Property Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 33.07% 4.86% 2.54% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -25.22% -5.86% -3.01%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 7.39 $9.96 million $0.79 24.14 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $733.04 million 4.42 -$184.86 million ($1.80) -13.70

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

