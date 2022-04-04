Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

