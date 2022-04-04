Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

