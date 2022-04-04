Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to report $122.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.68 million and the highest is $126.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $537.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $596.50 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

MESA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

