Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price target on the stock.

SMIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

SMIN opened at GBX 1,434.50 ($18.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,501.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,491.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,381.60).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.