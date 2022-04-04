StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAON. TheStreet cut AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

AAON stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

