Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Shares of ACET stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $59,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $239,240. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.