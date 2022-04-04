Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.