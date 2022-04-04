Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of PGR opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. Phoenix Global Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Phoenix Global Resources (Get Rating)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

