M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.84 on Thursday. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

