Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 91 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.55) to GBX 7,800 ($102.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,482.20.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

