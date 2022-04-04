Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT Lowered to €71.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.05.
Shares of SMMNY opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $38.23.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.