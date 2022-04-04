Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT Lowered to €71.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Shares of SMMNY opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

