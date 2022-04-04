Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

