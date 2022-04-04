Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.
Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
