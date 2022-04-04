Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 580,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after acquiring an additional 245,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,680,000 after acquiring an additional 124,527 shares during the period.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burford Capital (BUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.